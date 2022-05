Some followers of the reality TV star had likened her to the devil because of the style and colour of the dress.

In her response, the actress rebuffed those describing her as the devil, citing that she is a child of God.

"I am born again. I have a whole Bible App I use to study the Word of God daily. Pls stop this narrative of me being devilish because of my AMVCA look. I am a child of God...it's all fashion,'' she wrote.

Ifuennada's dress for the AMVCA was one of the most talked-about that night.

After facing several backlashes over the outfit, the reality TV star took to her Instagram page where revealed how much it cost to put together her appearance at the event.

"Now to those Cret!ns who wrote cr@p about my Look or intentionally posted my Look just to bash me, here's what I have to say," she wrote.

"My entire look is worth over 100k USD... Yes, you read that right! So if you don't have a minimum of 10k USD in a domiciliary acct, you have no right to speak on my Look. Basically, stay away from criticising my outfit if you're a broke a$s."

Ifuennada was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.