'If your wife is sleeping around, pray for her' - Bukunmi Oluwasina makes case for women

Babatunde Lawal

According to the actress, men should consider other options, such as praying for their wives who may have been unfaithful, instead of being violent.

In a heartfelt video posted on her Instagram page, Oluwasina shared her advice for men in Nigeria, particularly those in the entertainment industry, where divorce cases often cite infidelity as the main reason.

Oluwasina stressed that instead of resorting to divorce, men should consider other options, such as praying for their wives who may have been unfaithful. She said that even if a woman becomes pregnant as a result of an extramarital affair, her husband should not cast her aside but rather accept her and the pregnancy, as every child is a blessing.

In her words, "Welcome the child into the family and build your home. Every child is a blessing. If your wife is sleeping around, please pray for her. Enter war room. It might be spiritual. She might be going through a lot. What God cannot do does not exist."

Oluwasina is a multi-talented Nigerian actress, producer, screenwriter, and singer with numerous accolades to her name.

Notably, she was awarded Best Actress of the Year at the 2015 Best of Nollywood Awards for her outstanding performance in the film 'Ayomi.' Oluwasina's versatility and talent have earned her recognition in the entertainment industry, showcasing her prowess in various creative roles.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

