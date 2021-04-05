Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has advised any man planning to move to her to be stable in all aspects of his life.

According to her, sex is overrated and if that is all men have to offer, they should keep it to themselves.

"Don't come around me if you don't have your shit together. If I wasn't looking good and working hard to take care of myself, you won't want me," she wrote.

Afegbai says any man who cannot add value to her life should take several seats. [Instagram/LilianAfegbai]

"So if you are not coming to add value to my life and career, take several seats. Sex is overrated. If that is all you have to offer then keep it to yourself."

"We are getting older and wiser. Women are doing so much more that sometimes I ask myself 'You can do better.' So don't come to my space if you not going to add value."

Afegbai is a former Big Brother Africa housemate.

In 2018 she won the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Indigenous movie of the Year for her production debut Bound in 2018.