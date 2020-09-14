British actor, Idris Elba has denied reports that he and his wife, Sabrina welcomed their first child together.

The movie star made this known via his Twitter page on Monday, September 14, 2020, where he debunked the reports.

"Sab @Sabrinadhowre and I thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby.. .. that’s not trueGrinning face. Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe. Blackheart," he tweeted.

Elba is an English actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, and DJ.

He got engaged to the Somali-Canadian Sabrina Dhowre on 10 February 2018, during a screening of his film Yardie at an East London cinema.

They later tied the knot in 2019.