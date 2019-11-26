There seem to be discrepancies between the identity of R.Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage and the original owner of the Patreon account which was used to report the story of the abortion claims.

According to TMZ, a source at Patreon, the company hosting the account, tells us Patreon tried on Monday, November 25, 2019, to verify the account. The company, however, wants the person running the account to prove that they are the real Joycelyn or the account will be deactivated.

Part of the things required for the user to provide is a government-issued form of identification to satisfy Patreon. The account is said to be making money since it was created.

There are plans to return all the monies back to the owners if the identity of the account does not tally with that of Joycelyn Savage.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Joycelyn opened a Patreon account where she narrated the ugly experiences she encountered while with R.Kelly.

Joycelyn Savage revealed that she would be spilling a lot about her relationship with R.Kelly who is facing charges related to sex crimes, on the paid membership platform Patreon. She said she met Kelly in 2015 when she was 19 and described how their relationship turned toxic soon after she dropped out of college and moved in with him.

"I kept thinking to myself he just wants me to be safe, he wants the best for me he thinks someone is going to take me away from him. But it was me being delusional why would someone claim to love to keep me locked up like some damn animal. By late 2016 I realized I was pregnant by this monster," Savage wrote on Sunday, according to The Daily Beast.

Joycelyn said she was physically assaulted by R. Kelly on numerous occasions and he only showed interest in her whenever the media was on his neck.

