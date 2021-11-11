'I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you' - Ibrahim Suleman celebrates Linda Ejiofor on anniversary

To mark the special day, Suleiman took to his Instagram page where he penned a cute note to his wife.

"Three Years. Feels like three weeks, but then I look at Keon and realise that my arithmetic is off 🤣 Three years of God's love, mercy, and abundant grace. I love you, my friend. I love how intentional you are about choosing me every day," he wrote.

"I love how with us, even the most trying days can be funny. I love how you let me take care of you, provide for you, support you. Because before I came along, you could do all of that for yourself. I love how much family means to you."

"I love how you try so hard to be better daily. I love how you catch my eye from across a crowded room, and everyone else just disappears. Thank you, for being my Partner, my Guy, my Lover, my Confidant, my Confessor, my Coach, my Queen, my sounding board."

"Thank you for Keon. Thank you, for You. Happy Anniversary, Sunshine. I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you. I am truly grateful for you."