According to Ghanaian media personality, known as Adwoa Kumkum for hosting Adom TV's 'Kumkum Bhagya' chat room show, if she could turn back the hands of the time, she won't marry a man with kids because of the baby drama.

“Not because he hasn’t proven himself that he was worth the risk. But because the tantrums are a bit too much,” she said on The Delay Show, adding that “I once told him that I’ve become an enemy to people because of him"

The 2nd runner up of the maiden edition of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful continued that "perhaps, some people loved me but because he’s had a thing with them before, I’ve become a victim of their attacks. I don’t think it’s healthy.”

Adwoa Saah tied the knot with Solomon Akwasi Boateng in 2016 and moved to the U.K to join him there to build their family. The couple now has two children together. According to the TV personality, her husband had children with other women before their marriage.

After news of their marriage surfaced online, photos that captured the husband and other women also popped up on social media with claims that she had snatched someone's husband - but she has clarified that the man told him he wasn't in any relationship before their union but speaks to his ex-fiancees because he had children with them.

Commenting on why she doesn't flaunt her husband again as previously, she said “he is my husband and our marriage is not for show. The reason I posted his pictures is that there have been times I’ve gone out and people have asked me how I’ve been able to cope with someone’s husband because people had the notion that I’m a husband snatcher.”

“As at that time, I wanted people to know how pleased I was with him as my husband. But in life, you don’t live to please anyone. I don’t need to prove a point that he’s my husband,” she added.

Despite the brouhaha around her marriage, Adwoa Saah emphasized that she has no regrets marrying Mr Boateng but said “in my next world, I wouldn’t marry a man who has kids.”

Hear more from her in the video below.