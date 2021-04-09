A few months ago, a lady took to Instagram to accuse the Red-Carpet Queen’s husband of having an affair with her, leading to childbirth.

Responding to these allegations, Nana Akua Addo has said the allegations were true and that she has moved on mentally.

She told Zionfelix that she has decided to stay in their marriage because of their kids but most importantly was prepared mentally to stay.

“The infidelity that happened in my marriage was just like any other person,” she said. “I was broken, hurt but we pick ourselves together and sought the right counselling. It was very difficult for us as individuals because, obviously, it will change you as a person, it will change the dynamics and the family.”

She continued: “When you have kids in your marriage, you are always careful about statements you make about the father of your children. And like I said, I have healed so there's no need digging into the infidelity issue.”

Nana Akua Addo confirmed the cheating allegations, saying: “It was just infidelity and I've moved on, and we are in a better space now. He cheated. There are children involved and I don't feel it's in the rightful place for me to talk about it because it's the man's fault. And we as people have evolved so we have moved on as a family. We are mentally okay now.”

“These things are part of my profession. Sometimes, you can't fight it. My life coach prepared me to be mentally and physically fit for these things,” she added.

Watch the full interview below.