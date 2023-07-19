ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I smuggled myself back into Nigeria after getting stranded in Paris - Jim Iyke

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It must have been a crazy adventure.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke snuck himself back into Nigeria during the 2020 lockdown. [Instagram/JimIyke]
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke snuck himself back into Nigeria during the 2020 lockdown. [Instagram/JimIyke]

Recommended articles

The legendary actor guest starred in the Is This Seat Taken podcast, hosted by Chinasa Anukam, where they spoke about his acting career and his impact on Nollywood.

Here, he revealed how he snuck himself back into Nigeria after being stranded in Paris for five months.

"I had to smuggle myself back into Nigeria; it was crazy. I flew to Cotonou and came back home by road back into my country, and at midnight too. I had a hood and dark shades on to conceal myself at the back of the car. I'm sure they were thinking 'why is this dude wearing dark shades at night," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jim Iyke was stuck in France for five months because of COVID.
Jim Iyke was stuck in France for five months because of COVID. ece-auto-gen

According to the actor's account, he had gone to Paris to visit his second son, who lives in the capital, when the lockdown occurred, leaving him stranded.

After those five months, the veteran Nollywood star started to miss home and wanted to return to Nigeria, but most countries had shut down as a result of the pandemic, so he had to sneak back into the country.

In his words, "I thought I could hang out with my son while the world was shutting down and still have enough time to run to London and catch a flight back home; Nigeria, Paris, Amsterdam, and America shut down, and I ended up stranded in Paris for five months."

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Damzkit, who discovered passion for music when he was 11, drops new single

Damzkit, who discovered passion for music when he was 11, drops new single

'Love, Lust and Other Things' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time In Abuja'

'Love, Lust and Other Things' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time In Abuja'

Burna Boy’s London Stadium concert to be broadcasted in over 165 countries

Burna Boy’s London Stadium concert to be broadcasted in over 165 countries

I smuggled myself back into Nigeria after getting stranded in Paris - Jim Iyke

I smuggled myself back into Nigeria after getting stranded in Paris - Jim Iyke

I don't mind going to my grave without reconciling - AY on beef with Basketmouth

I don't mind going to my grave without reconciling - AY on beef with Basketmouth

Kayode Kasum on Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro's chemistry, 'Love, Lust and Other Things' [Exclusive]

Kayode Kasum on Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro's chemistry, 'Love, Lust and Other Things' [Exclusive]

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

Cheating is the ultimate disrespect - BBNaija's Neo on relationship dealbreakers

Cheating is the ultimate disrespect - BBNaija's Neo on relationship dealbreakers

Ayra Starr shares that her sophomore album is almost done

Ayra Starr shares that her sophomore album is almost done

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body (VIDEO)

Poco Lee's LASU concert was disrupted by suspected cultists [NewsWireNGR]

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck

Anto Lecky has spoken up about her recent weight gain [instagram/antoxtaries]

BBNaija's Anto Lecky opens up about recent weight gain