I saw you in my dream - Yul Edochie remembers late son on his 17th birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He lost his son with his estranged wife, May Yul-Edochie in March last year.

Yul Edochie and his late son [Instagram/Yuledochie]
In an open letter addressing his son, he stressed that he missed him so much that he had seen him in his dream once. In the post, he went into details about the dream he had, noting that his son looked happier. He also posted two pictures of him and his son taken the year before.

"Kambi yooooo! Happy 17th birthday, my great son. Hope you’re doing well over there. I never knew I'll ever do a write-up like this, but here we are. Life. I kept asking God to let me see you again, and he granted my wish. And I saw you once in my dream. You looked much taller and more handsome. And bigger. You were glowing. Seems you’re now playing basketball over there and left football. You looked very happy. Obviously, life over there is quite different from here," his post reads in part.

Going on, he expressed his hurt and the difficulty with dealing with the huge loss for the family.

"Down here we’re doing our best to cope. It's not been easy without you around. The pain is terrible. But I'm strong. Very strong. I have to be strong for me and your siblings. While submitting totally to the will of God. We miss you. We love you, but God loves you more. You're elevated now. Keep watching over us all. Keep flying, son. Till we meet again. Don't stop playing football. Happy 17th birthday, Son," he continued.

Kambili was the second child born in Edochie's previous marriage to May Yul-Edochie. In March last year, multiple reports said that he slumped while playing football at his school after suffering from a seizure. The unfortunate incident occurred a few months after Kambili's 16th birthday.

