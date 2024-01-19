I realise that it's hard to be with one person - Toke Makinwa on dating

Makinwa boldly declared that, at this point in her life, cheating is no longer a deal breaker for her.

The media personality, known for her candid discussions on relationships, reflected on her changing views as she grows older. She said that she has come to the conclusion that maintaining a monogamous relationship is difficult.

"As I grow older, I realise that it's hard to be with one person, but the f***ed up thing is, I don't want an open marriage. I want a one-man, one-woman marriage," Makinwa said.

She highlighted her changed perspective, emphasising that cheating, which was once a non-negotiable red flag for her, has lost its status as a deal breaker. Makinwa admitted that in her youth, she might have taken a stronger stance, and would have ended a relationship if infidelity occurred.

However, Makinwa acknowledged the prevalence of cheating in relationships, stressing that both men and women are prone to it. Makinwa suggested that self-restraint plays a crucial role in preventing infidelity and shared her belief that forgiveness is important.