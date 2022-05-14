I ran out of town when I was accused of sleeping with dogs - Cossy Orjiakor

The incident, which happened over a decade ago, left the actress with some unsavory memories and unresolved grievances.

Recall that Orjiakor recently berated the Nigerian police for failing to take any action when she reported he own case, but were swift to swing into action when a lady claimed on social media that she had slept with a dog.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress said she felt insulted that the Police Force refused to act on her case.

She wrote: “Sometimes a lifetime award turns out to be a lifetime shame…that’s when Nigeria happens to you. Pls @nigerianpoliceforce @nigerian_police_force, I reported this case years ago. But I was just a naive girl …a nobody. It was all over the news. Cossy Orjiakor slept with a dog and got HIV.”

“My image…emotional trauma…my career everything went down the drain. I lost my sense of purpose. Up till date, no justice…no apologies…Nothing. It’s really an insult to me when the Nigeria Police went after the girl on TikTok that jokingly said she slept with a dog.

“What about me that was in the magazine headline. Am I invisible?

“Please solve this case and punish whoever is found guilty. Either Cossy the girl that supposedly slept with the dog or the peddler of the news, who is now a politician in Lagos State."

Commenting further on the matter, Orjiakor told Saturday Beats, how she went into hiding in the heat of the incident.

She said, "The pictures that went viral were actually taken on the set of a movie she was acting in at the time. It was a make-believe thing.

"Besides, there were a lot of people around (on the set), including the director and his wife. I don’t know if he (the journalist) was just trying to promote the movie, because actually, I knew him in person.

"He was dating a friend of mine and she even tried to intervene. He just put the story on the cover of the newspaper. It was so bad that even churches used me to preach. I was looked down on.

"Everybody was scared that period because they thought I had HIV/AIDS. The journalist actually included it in his report that I had contracted the disease. I had to run away for my safety. But, even when I ran away, they contacted my father and told him that I acted in a pornographic movie. It was so bad.”