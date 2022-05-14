RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I ran out of town when I was accused of sleeping with dogs - Cossy Orjiakor

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Orjiakor said the incident exposed her to public ridicule and shame.

Cossy Orjiakor
Cossy Orjiakor

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has narrated her ordeal after she was accused of sleeping with dogs by a journalist.

Recommended articles

The incident, which happened over a decade ago, left the actress with some unsavory memories and unresolved grievances.

Recall that Orjiakor recently berated the Nigerian police for failing to take any action when she reported he own case, but were swift to swing into action when a lady claimed on social media that she had slept with a dog.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress said she felt insulted that the Police Force refused to act on her case.

She wrote: “Sometimes a lifetime award turns out to be a lifetime shame…that’s when Nigeria happens to you. Pls @nigerianpoliceforce @nigerian_police_force, I reported this case years ago. But I was just a naive girl …a nobody. It was all over the news. Cossy Orjiakor slept with a dog and got HIV.”

“My image…emotional trauma…my career everything went down the drain. I lost my sense of purpose. Up till date, no justice…no apologies…Nothing. It’s really an insult to me when the Nigeria Police went after the girl on TikTok that jokingly said she slept with a dog.

“What about me that was in the magazine headline. Am I invisible?

“Please solve this case and punish whoever is found guilty. Either Cossy the girl that supposedly slept with the dog or the peddler of the news, who is now a politician in Lagos State."

Commenting further on the matter, Orjiakor told Saturday Beats, how she went into hiding in the heat of the incident.

She said, "The pictures that went viral were actually taken on the set of a movie she was acting in at the time. It was a make-believe thing.

"Besides, there were a lot of people around (on the set), including the director and his wife. I don’t know if he (the journalist) was just trying to promote the movie, because actually, I knew him in person.

"He was dating a friend of mine and she even tried to intervene. He just put the story on the cover of the newspaper. It was so bad that even churches used me to preach. I was looked down on.

"Everybody was scared that period because they thought I had HIV/AIDS. The journalist actually included it in his report that I had contracted the disease. I had to run away for my safety. But, even when I ran away, they contacted my father and told him that I acted in a pornographic movie. It was so bad.”

Orjiakor is a controversially known for exposing her large bosom in movies and music videos.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Future Sounds Vol.7 featuring Shoody B, Loyz, Azanti, Laime, YKB and more

Future Sounds Vol.7 featuring Shoody B, Loyz, Azanti, Laime, YKB and more

I ran out of town when I was accused of sleeping with dogs - Cossy Orjiakor

I ran out of town when I was accused of sleeping with dogs - Cossy Orjiakor

Principal photography wraps for Loukman Ali’s ‘Brotherhood’ movie

Principal photography wraps for Loukman Ali’s ‘Brotherhood’ movie

Iyabo Ojo defends starring in Showmax’s ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’

Iyabo Ojo defends starring in Showmax’s ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

Don Jazzy's ex-wife reveals why their marriage crashed

Don Jazzy's ex-wife reveals why their marriage crashed

Meet Unstoppable DJ Nero - His journey so far, clubfoot campaign, music and more

Meet Unstoppable DJ Nero - His journey so far, clubfoot campaign, music and more

Mr Macaroni slams Atiku Abubakar for deleting tweet condemning mob attack in Sokoto State

Mr Macaroni slams Atiku Abubakar for deleting tweet condemning mob attack in Sokoto State

'Women are more intelligent and stronger than we men' - Majid Michel

'Women are more intelligent and stronger than we men' - Majid Michel

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Davido celebrates 2nd daughter's birthday in grand style

Davido celebrates his second daughter on her fifth birthday [Instagram/LapluBella]