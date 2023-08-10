I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

The singer disclosed this during an interview hosted by BBNaija's Tacha on the latest Cool FM Big Friday episode when asked about the weirdest thing he ever did for love. He also clarified that he'd never do it again because he isn't out to impress anyone.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, "The farthest I have ever gone for love is borrowing money. It sounds very basic but it's actually something I would never do anymore. If I no get, I no get. I no go kill myself to impress anybody."

Boy Spyce noted that he took the loan because his girlfriend at that time wanted to go out, and he didn't have the money. But out of the goodness of his heart, he sought the money for her because he knew that she wanted to go.

In his words, "This was years back. I think it was about N50,000. And at that time, it was a lot of money for me. She was like she wanted to go and have fun and eat somewhere. I think a guy wanted to take her out and I was like, 'Why will you go out with a guy when you are with me?' And she was like she has been wanting to go the place. She likes it. So, I have to go and like borrow money."

They went on to talk about his achievements since being signed to his record label in 2022.