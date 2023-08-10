ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The things we do for love.

Boy Spyce once borrowed money to give his girlfriend
Boy Spyce once borrowed money to give his girlfriend

Recommended articles

The singer disclosed this during an interview hosted by BBNaija's Tacha on the latest Cool FM Big Friday episode when asked about the weirdest thing he ever did for love. He also clarified that he'd never do it again because he isn't out to impress anyone.

He is popularly known for his song 'carry me go' [OkayAfrica]
He is popularly known for his song 'carry me go' [OkayAfrica] Pulse Nigeria

He said, "The farthest I have ever gone for love is borrowing money. It sounds very basic but it's actually something I would never do anymore. If I no get, I no get. I no go kill myself to impress anybody."

ADVERTISEMENT

Boy Spyce noted that he took the loan because his girlfriend at that time wanted to go out, and he didn't have the money. But out of the goodness of his heart, he sought the money for her because he knew that she wanted to go.

In his words, "This was years back. I think it was about N50,000. And at that time, it was a lot of money for me. She was like she wanted to go and have fun and eat somewhere. I think a guy wanted to take her out and I was like, 'Why will you go out with a guy when you are with me?' And she was like she has been wanting to go the place. She likes it. So, I have to go and like borrow money."

They went on to talk about his achievements since being signed to his record label in 2022.

See the video below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is the most exported Afrobeats album

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is the most exported Afrobeats album

Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

Mavin Records' new signee Lifesize Teddy debuts with 'LST' EP

Mavin Records' new signee Lifesize Teddy debuts with 'LST' EP

This isn't leadership - Mr Macaroni lambasts Nigerian senate president

This isn't leadership - Mr Macaroni lambasts Nigerian senate president

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife [Torizone]

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pat Attah confirms that he was in a serious relationship with Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/Patrick_ata]

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business[Instgram/RitaEdochie]

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Tiwa Savage refuses to tell her mother confidential information after performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets