I lost endorsement deal due to false rumours of misogyny - Nedu

The OAP has been accused of hating women.

Nedu lost a deal due to misogynistic rumours [WokeNation]

In a conversation on The Honest Bunch podcast, the OAP shared the unfortunate incident and expressed his disbelief at how untrue these rumours are.

He stated that he didn't let it the situation affect him emotionally. However, he highlighted the reason behind the deal falling through, attributing it to the overall narrative claiming that he hates women.

Nedu explained, "A lot of people were flying with the narrative, 'Nedu hates women.' And it's a beverage brand. The brand said, 'If this is what people are saying, it means it is not going to go well with our female audience.'"

The beverage company, concerned about its brand image and appeal to female consumers, decided to withdraw the endorsement offer.

Addressing the allegations, Nedu emphasised that he does not hold any animosity towards women.

He pointed out the irony of the situation, as his comedic skits often showcase his love and appreciation for women, yet he still faces accusations of being a woman hater.

Watch the full podcast:

