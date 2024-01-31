I just let them - Ayra Starr on how she deals with internet trolls

The Nigerian singer recently opened up about her approach to dealing with online trolls during an appearance on Cool FM. The young artist, known for her chart-topping hits, revealed her laid-back attitude towards negative comments on social media.

"I read stuff and I see stuff, and if it's bad, I just let them be. I feel like I'm in my 'let them be' era and stage. But if it's stupid, I just block," Ayra Starr shared during the interview.

The singer said that she has come a long way, and have come to understand how social media works better over time. "I've grown so much, and I know that my attention gives things value, so I don't rate people," she said.

Ayra Starr also touched on the occasional moments of responding to trolls, saying that it was more for fun and entertainment than a result of anger.

Pulse Nigeria

"I feel like I had an era on Twitter just three months ago where I was responding to trolls. Not because I was angry, I was just having fun. I was on my bed with my legs in the sky responding to them. I just let them and I don't keep things in my mind because I won't remember in like three hours," she stated.

Like many other celebrities, Starr oftentimes faces criticism from social media users for one reason or the other. More often than not, she is dragged for her fashion choices.

However, most recently on January 27, 2024, the artist faced harsh backlash online after a viral video showed her shaking hands with musical icon, King Sunny Ade instead of kneeling in the traditional Yoruba manner. Social media users slammed her for being disrespectful towards King Sunny Ade because he is older than her and more experienced in the musical field.

Following the backlash, Starr took to her Twitter (now X) account to narrate the events of the night and apologised to the icon.