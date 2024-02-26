I had to let her go - singer Pasuma opens up about losing his mother

The music icon shared heartfelt sentiments on coming to terms with his mother's departure, a loss that has evidently left a void in his life.

"With a heavy heart, I've accepted her passing as God's will. The pain she endured in her last days made it clear that letting her go was the kindest thing to do, despite how much it hurt," Pasuma disclosed, touching on the depth of his bond with his mother and the inevitability of her loss.

Pasuma, known for his vibrant performances and deep connection with his roots, also talked about the care and love he showered on his mother during her final moments. "I was by her side, cooking for her, ensuring she took her medication, and taking care of her personal needs. It was important for me to ensure she felt loved and cared for during those tough times," he added, reflecting the deep familial bonds that define many Nigerian families.

He fondly remembered how his mother would always check on him, especially when he was away for performances. "Her constant calls to ensure I was safe and sound, her inability to sleep until I returned home, truly showed the depth of her love and concern for me. Now, I miss those calls, those check-ins that reminded me I was loved," Pasuma lamented, sharing the personal impact of his loss.