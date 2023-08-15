I had pins, cowries in my body - Chinwetalu Agu on his spiritual attack

Speaking with Chude Jideonwo on his podcast, the actor disclosed that there were all sorts of strange items being removed from his body, like cowries and pins. He noted that he was so sick that he lost weight and people thought he was going to die from the attack.

In his words, "People were looking at me as if I was dying, I was shrinking. These were deadly arrows. Pins were there, cowries were there, sea stones, fetish substance. Inside my body. And they'd scratch me, I'll scratch."

Agu was aware that he had been struck with 'Juju' and went to great lengths to alleviate himself from the pain. Describing his feat, he made note of a Prophet Ugo who lives in the Maryland area of Lagos state, who was a great help to him, and how he would go to him for treatment.

He narrated his ordeal to Chude saying, "Then I'll go to Prophet Ugo who is somewhere...there's a place called 'Maryland area', he has his office there. He's a man I'll call my man. We all have seen this world from peculiar angles where your enemy, personal enemy, or family enemy, would just use medicine. In Yoruba you call juju. You won't know when they enter your body. But when you know is when they begin to scratch you, to give you hell, that is to pain you as if you'll die the next moment, you know."

According to the legendary actor, the prophet would apply holy oil on him, using it to pinpoint the location of the fetish items hidden in his body, after which he would pull them out. The actor emphasised the fact that he still has those items, as proof of God's wonders.

He said, "But if you go to Prophet Ugo, he will bring his holy oil to treat you. If you say it's here, he'll bring the oil, rub here, rub it this way, and hold and feel it. If he feels the pin in your body, he'll pull it. My place is not that far. But you saw the picture on Instagram. Otherwise, I'd have gone to bring them. They're still there fresh."

Agu expressed his gratitude to God and noted that he makes sure to thank him in his daily prayers, and according to him, many were surprised at the fact that he survived.

