I Go Dye bashes DSS over attack on Sunday Igboho's residence

According to the comedian in a post shared via his Instagram page on Friday, July 9, 2021, he said the DSS should use the same application they used in attacking the residence of activist, Igboho on the bandits and kidnappers in the northern part of the country.

"The DSS should use same application they used to attack Sunday Igboho house, should be used on the bandits and kidnappers of the school children in the north," he wrote.

"What's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong and should be spoken against, because violating ones right by attacking someone's residence without inviting the person to the security institutions is wrong."

"We shouldn't wait till it affects your immediate brother before you condemn the attack on Sunday' Igboho resident. Yes security institutions can make arrest at anytime, but lets not give majority of Nigerians that this promptness of action has a regional or ethnic sentiments."

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian) Pulse Nigeria

"The same application should be used on the bandits and kidnappers of school children in the North. Amb Francis Agoda."