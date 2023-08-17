I feel free - Doja Cat after reportedly losing 500,000 Instagram followers

The rapper took to her Instagram story to heave a heavy sigh of relief, saying that she feels better now that she has lost followers. She likened her feelings to slaying a large beast that weighed her down, noting that she now knows those who truly love her.

She posted, "Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that has been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am, and not who I was."

This comes after Doja lost hundreds of thousands of followers for lambasting her fanbase in July 2023. It all started when her fans started to call themselves 'kittens' in solidarity with the star, who gave them that name at the start of her career.

Unfortunately, Doja did not take kindly to that and lashed out at them saying, "My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f****** 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone, and get a job and help your parents with the house".

It didn't end there, the back and forth with her followers continued when one of them asked her if she loved her fans, to which she responded by saying no because she doesn't know them.