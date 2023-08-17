ADVERTISEMENT
I feel free - Doja Cat after reportedly losing 500,000 Instagram followers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

To her, she now knows those who are her true fans.

Doja Cat is relieved that she lost Instagram followers
Doja Cat is relieved that she lost Instagram followers .Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The rapper took to her Instagram story to heave a heavy sigh of relief, saying that she feels better now that she has lost followers. She likened her feelings to slaying a large beast that weighed her down, noting that she now knows those who truly love her.

She posted, "Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that has been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am, and not who I was."

Doja Cats Instagram story post expressing her relief about losing fans
Doja Cats Instagram story post expressing her relief about losing fans Pulse Nigeria
This comes after Doja lost hundreds of thousands of followers for lambasting her fanbase in July 2023. It all started when her fans started to call themselves 'kittens' in solidarity with the star, who gave them that name at the start of her career.

Unfortunately, Doja did not take kindly to that and lashed out at them saying, "My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f****** 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone, and get a job and help your parents with the house".

Doja cat slams her fans for naming themselves 'Kittens'.
Doja cat slams her fans for naming themselves 'Kittens'. Pulse Nigeria

It didn't end there, the back and forth with her followers continued when one of them asked her if she loved her fans, to which she responded by saying no because she doesn't know them.

According to statistics given to Billboard by the Meta-owned business, she lost 237,758 Instagram followers in two days as a result of her public altercation with her supporters. The number continued to climb after that and she has now lost about 500,000 followers.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

