I don't see Ayra Starr as an industry friend I see her as my sister - Darkoo

Speaking during her recent guest appearance on the Uncut Podcast, the singer revealed that even though she is not looking for friends within the industry, she has made a few, Ayra Starr included.

"I have some friends in the industry, I don't think I'm looking for friends in the industry just friends in general. I feel like I was able to find that in Ayra Starr, I don't even see her as an industry friend; I see her as my sister," she said.

Darkoo stressed that their solid friendship stems from their similarities and mutual respect; she also noted that they learn from each other.

She explained, "I feel like why we merge so well is because we're very alike but what I really love her is that she's so respectful. You can just tell that she is a proper Naija girl, by the way she looks at life. She also teaches me a lot of stuff; we teach each other stuff and I love that type of relationship."

Darkoo also stressed that while she is friendly with many people in the industry, she differentiates these casual interactions from deeper friendships.

"In terms of going out and seeing people, I won't say that they're my 'friends' and we talk all the time. I'm a very friendly person, so it's easy to make those friendships but it doesn't go further than just seeing each other and DMing each other. I feel like the distance is fine because see finish is a real thing, when you get too close and too comfortable with people they start to disrespect you," she added.

