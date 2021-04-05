The mental health advocate, who has been vocal about her battle with bipolar disorder, shared nude videos and photos of herself modelling in thin lingerie that left her body on wild display in series of Instagram posts.

"Hello guys, thank you so much for the messages, you know the prayers and all that I am doing great, thankfully I am not going through a relapse, I just received some news that I wasn't too happy about and I had a meltdown," Abena Korkor said in a new video seen by pulse.com.gh

A few days ago, Abena Korkor's nude posts sparked outrage among some fans who chastised her for going out of line as a TV Presenter who is supposed to role model with TV3 eventually placing a hold on 'The Ladies Circle', a show she co-hosts on the station.

Abena later shared an emotional video of herself crying which attracted emotional comments and concerns of worry from her lovers. Responding to the reactions to her post, she said " I am alive, I am happy, Mummy came over to cook for me."

She continued that "my little brother came, brought me some dinner and I am very very good" before announcing that that "so as we are waiting for stuff to be revealed my long-awaited YouTube channel is live now".

Watch the video below to hear more from Abena Korkor.