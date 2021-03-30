According to the Ghanaian singer, he can not pierce his ears and neither can he have a tattoo though the body arts inking continue to be rampant and common among players in the showbiz space.

The 24-year-old who is the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, in an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh has said that “I can’t do tattoo, I am sorry. I can’t pierce and I can’t go extreme because of my mom".

Kuami Eugene and mother

Eugene who has been open about how much his mother is very concerned about every little thing he does as a musician has added that people should not be surprised if they see him without his current hairdo.

“This one (the hairstyle), don’t be shocked if I wake up one morning and it’s off. She can come and cut everything off when she feels like,” he said in the video below.

On the other, Kuami Eugene's label mate, KiDi, is a lover of tattoos and got more than four on his body. KiDi has a unique tattoo of emojis which he says define his everyday life. Hear his tattoo story in the video below as he told pulse.com.gh.