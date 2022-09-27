In a Twitter post shared on Tuesday, September 27, DJ Cuppy disclosed that she had finally gotten her thesis result.
I am bl**dy proud of myself- DJ Cuppy raves on graduating from Oxford university
The entertainer recently opened up about struggling through the masters program.
"Got my thesis result, which classifies my MSc degree... I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!! After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford. And I am bloody PROUD of myself… To GOD be the GLORY!"
The Disc Jockey announced commencing the program last year after months of taking a break from social media. In the social media post shared in March, she revealed that she began the masters in African Studies.
Cuppy had previously earned a masters degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.
Congratulations to Cuppy from all of us on her latest achievement.
