I am bl**dy proud of myself- DJ Cuppy raves on graduating from Oxford university

"Got my thesis result, which classifies my MSc degree... I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!! After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford. And I am bloody PROUD of myself… To GOD be the GLORY!"

The Disc Jockey announced commencing the program last year after months of taking a break from social media. In the social media post shared in March, she revealed that she began the masters in African Studies.

Cuppy had previously earned a masters degree in Music Business from New York University in 2015.