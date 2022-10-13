RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Husphuppi's best friend writes an open letter, wishes him a happy birthday

Babatunde Lawal
Hushpuppi and best friend, Sikiru Adekoya (Pac)
Hushpuppi and best friend, Sikiru Adekoya (Pac)

Sikiru Adekoya aka Pac, best friend of arraigned fraudster Hushpuppi, has sent an open birthday wish to his friend Hushpuppi despite being in prison.

Read Also

Hushpuppi turned 40 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and Pac took to his social media page to send out a message celebrating his friend. He emphasized the fact that he wrote the message from a place of pain and hope. Pac also made it clear that he missed his friend and prayed that they would one day be reunited.

The video attached to the post contained a picture of Hushpuppi and a video of the two of them driving around town together when he was still a free man.

"Dear Rahman,I write you from a place of hope and pain, the hope that as your verdict draws close and a pronouncement kick starts, our reunion is made possible, and the pain that comes with every day knowing that you are in there. Rahman, it’s your third birthday behind guard bars, I pray that you continue to find strength, and I pray for peace From within, that powers you into greatness. Happy Birthday, Blood. Forever Faithful [sic].”

Recall, In 2020, Hushpuppi was taken into custody on many counts of cybercrime.

According to court records provided by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), Hushpuppi entered a plea of guilty in April 2021 to accusations of multi-million dollar fraud brought by the US government. At this time, the socialite's punishment remains unclear.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BOJ announces upcoming release of 'Gbagada Express' deluxe

BOJ announces upcoming release of 'Gbagada Express' deluxe

Husphuppi's best friend writes an open letter, wishes him a happy birthday

Husphuppi's best friend writes an open letter, wishes him a happy birthday

You made me a millionaire, Rita Daniels appreciates her daughter Regina

"You made me a millionaire,” Rita Daniels appreciates her daughter Regina

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif nominated for 2022 MTV EMAs [See Full Nominee List]

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif nominated for 2022 MTV EMAs [See Full Nominee List]

BNXN drops visuals for single 'In My Mind'

BNXN drops visuals for single 'In My Mind'

BBNaija’s Rico Swavey is dead

BBNaija’s Rico Swavey is dead

Meek Mill joins headliners for Afronation Ghana 2022

Meek Mill joins headliners for Afronation Ghana 2022

Rising sensation Ninety returns with buzzing single, 'Smoke and Chill'

Rising sensation Ninety returns with buzzing single, 'Smoke and Chill'

Talented singer & Songwriter Johnny Drille returns with new single 'How Are You (My Friend)'

Talented singer & Songwriter Johnny Drille returns with new single 'How Are You (My Friend)'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

James Brown [Instagram/theprincessofafrica]

James Brown’s leaked s*x tape storms social media

Black Sherif and Clementina Konadu

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Full statement: Mohbad responds to Naira Marley's claims, says he is lying and being disrespectful by hiding the truth

Mercy Aigbe's sister, Patience Aigbekaen and Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe's sister sets mom's house on fire days after calling out the movie star