Husphuppi's best friend writes an open letter, wishes him a happy birthday

Hushpuppi turned 40 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and Pac took to his social media page to send out a message celebrating his friend. He emphasized the fact that he wrote the message from a place of pain and hope. Pac also made it clear that he missed his friend and prayed that they would one day be reunited.

The video attached to the post contained a picture of Hushpuppi and a video of the two of them driving around town together when he was still a free man.

"Dear Rahman,I write you from a place of hope and pain, the hope that as your verdict draws close and a pronouncement kick starts, our reunion is made possible, and the pain that comes with every day knowing that you are in there. Rahman, it’s your third birthday behind guard bars, I pray that you continue to find strength, and I pray for peace From within, that powers you into greatness. Happy Birthday, Blood. Forever Faithful [sic].”

Recall, In 2020, Hushpuppi was taken into custody on many counts of cybercrime.