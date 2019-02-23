It has seemed like a long wait after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), shifted the polls from February 16 to 23, for presidential and federal parliamentary elections.

And March 2 to 9 for gubernatorial, state parliament and FCT Area Council elections. The mood is an optimistic one from social media posts so far made by celebrities.

R&B singer 2face Idibia, with an interesting amount of followers showed that he was excited about voting in a video he shared while on a queue at a polling station in Festac, Lagos. Weeks to the elections, he had been investing a lot of time in sensitizing the electorates on embracing peace during the polls.

He hopes the best man wins after successfully casting his vote.

Holding the fort

Hours before this, actress Omoni Oboli was one of the first set of people that arrived at her polling unit. The center lacked the presence of INEC officials at the time so she volunteered to take down the names of balloters to make things easy.

When the electoral officials finally arrived, the effort of the actress had ensured that 500 names were collected.

A happy gang

DJ Cuppy and her billionaire dad Femi Otedola, hoped for the best as they proceeded to their polling units. The pair were captured in an Instagram video as they encouraged their followers to go out and vote.

"My dad and I are walking over to our voting units. We are very excited," the DJ shared from her IG profile. The blazing sun could not stop them both.

Even Falz joined in the excitement. He tells over 4 million followers on Instagram to go out and make their voices heard.

A week prior, his response was of disapproval after learning about INEC's decision to postpone the elections. He described the move as appalling -- one that does not suggest regard for the electorates.

Fancy but also committed

Toke Makinwa made sure to protect her nail from ink after casting her vote today.

Her reaction to INEC's postponement of the elections was similar to Falz's because of a shared feeling of anger.

She has put it all behind now despite some delay noticed at different polling stations across the country.

The OAP was happy to vote and has encouraged her Twitter followers to participate just like she did.

Mourning loss

While many nurtured hope of a violence-free election, it was a dream that failed to come through.

Rapper M.I Abaga put his activism to work by voting despite being under the weather. But he was unhappy to confirm the death of a youth in Kogi State.

In Lagos, there is a report concerning the lynching of a ballot box snatcher in Okota. These developments have ensured that the fear about the possibility of violence became a reality.