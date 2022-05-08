RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Rema's much hyped concert went down at Carnivore Grounds

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 more than seven thousand people turned up at the Carnivore grounds for the Mwanaume Ni Effort ‘MNE FEST’ 10th anniversary – a festival that was headlined by Nigerian singer and songwriter Rema.

Revelers from different parts of the country showed up at venue ready to have a good time and interact with their favorite celebrities who were lined up to perform.

This was one of the major concerts for the year 2022 and Kenyans turned up in large numbers.

Gates opened at around 3:00PM on Saturday, allowing party people to secure their preferred spots that could enable them enjoy the performance without any struggles.

The concert kicked off with a set of Djs who played all genres of music creating a perfect mood to unwind for the night.

Some of the DJs who played at the festival include; DJ Lordwin, G-Money, DJ Kace among others.

Ochungulo family

Gengetone group Ochungulo family opened the set of performances at MNE Fest – reminding their diehards that they are still masters of the game despite missing in action for a year as a group.

The organizers event managed to book the trio (Dmore, Benzema and Nelly the Goon) as a group despite announcing they had gone their separate ways in February 2021. They performed songs like; Bandana Ya E-sir, Aluta, Pandemik, Dudu, Na Iwake among others.

Just the other, Benzema David alias Alejandro sought to clarify that Ochungulo family didn’t breakup, but opted for a short commercial break.

“We did not breakup, we just had a commercial break but all in all we have been working on a new album which will be out in the next two months (around June) and I think you will love it,” Benzema said on behalf of Ochungulo family.

TheOnlyRosa

Kenyan songstress TheOnlyRosa was the second act to the grace the stage and she did not disappoint.

The energetic Rosa came on stage dressed in a swimsuit paired up with fishnet stockings – a look her two female dancer had also borrowed.

She kept the crowd clued on the stage with her suggestive dance moves while singing songs like; Ni wewe and Inside ft Naiboi.

Necessary Noize

Kenyan legendary stars Wyre and Nazizi brought back their group ‘Necessary Noize’ performing all the hit songs they released to the market over a decade ago.

During their stage time, Wyre and Nazizi took their fans down the memory lane, to when Kenya used to dominate the whole of East Africa as far as music is concerned.

The golden hits that Necessary Noize jammed to at the concert include; Kenya girl, Kenya Boy, Tension, Fire and Bless my Room.

They also touched on their new release Reality that will be part of the upcoming joint album as Necessary Noize.

Wakadinali

Wyre and Nazizi’s performance paved way for Wakadinali – one of the biggest Hip-Hop groups in the country right now.

Wakadinali aka RongRende (SCAR, Domani and SewerSydaa) kicked off their set with Geri Inengi a song they were featured in by Sir Bwoy.

Wakadinali stepped on stage and the mood in the crowd changed. Revelers were singing along to their songs word to word.

The group performed most of their hit songs.

Rema -The Headliner

At exactly, 1:17AM, the headliner of the event Divine Ikuborv alias name Rema showed up on stage and the crowd went wild, screaming and shouting in happiness.

Teaming up with Kenya's Tha Movement and Hornsphere band, Rema treated his fans to a live band performance and they loved it. He sang songs like, Beamer, Are you There, Soundgasm, Calm down among his other hit songs.

The 22-year-old singer kept the crowd entertained and at some point they were jamming to his songs like a choir – singing word to word.

Biggest Challenge at the Concert

During Rema and Wakadinali’s set the performances were stopped severally following commotions that were emanating from the regular side.

The MC of the night Sheila Kwamboka aka Kwambox at some point had a hard time trying to calm down the crowd that was yearning to move closer to the main stage and enjoy a close interaction with the artistes they love.

The push and pull witnessed between the crowd and the stewards, forced Rema to allow those who had bought regular tickets to join those in the VIP section.

The move was aimed at calming down the regulars, so that he could continue with his performance.

Rema performed from 1:17AM to 2:40AM and he also shared stage with Patoranking and Kenya's Karun as surprise acts.

Also Read: Rema surprises fans as Patoranking & Karun join him on stage at Carnivore

