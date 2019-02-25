Nigeria’s health minister, Professor Isaac Adewole has facilitated the admission of Baba Suwe at the Lagos.

Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe﻿'s ill health has become one of the most discussed topics in the Nigerian movie industry in the last two weeks.

Sources disclosed that a comic actor, Muyiwa Adegoke had played a vital role in facilitating the meeting with the health minister.

According to information gathered by Pulse, the Theatre Arts and Movies Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, formed a powerful delegation that approached the health minister to intervene on the current health challenges faced by Baba Suwe.

The minister, Pulse was informed, instructed the delegation to get Baba Suwe to LUTH for admission.

To this end, it was gathered that the health minister instructed officials of the Federal government run hospital that proper, comprehensive evaluation and treatment be given to the comic actor to help keep him stable. The treatment had since commenced on Friday, February 22, 2019.

“This approach is expected to give him some emergency remedy (if not a significant one) which will reduce the high risk around his frail condition and perhaps less risky if he intends to travel abroad to continue his treatment,” Yomi Fabiyi noted.

Fabiyi also disclosed that Baba Suwe will still proceed for further treatment in the United States but the time will be communicated to the public after proper deliberations and confirmations.

The ‘Baba Londoner’ star is currently receiving comprehensive treatment at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital with many of his colleagues paying him a visit in his ward.

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had donated the sum of N1 million to support Baba Suwe on his way to recovery.

It is reported that vice president Yemi Osinbajo made the donation through the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary, APC Lagos, Aregbe Idris who was also in the company of popular actress, Remi Surutu and other musical acts.

The vice president in his statement offered prayers of quick recovery to Baba Suwe and further urged well-meaning Nigerians to lend their support to the actor.