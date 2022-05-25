RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson balances his hectic personal and professional life

Philip Matogo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is easily the busiest person in Hollywood, with over 59 movies under his belt and plenty of television shows to his credit, but somehow he manages to live a balanced life.

The Rock

Johnson is the top-earning actor on Forbes' list of highest-paid entertainers in 2022, coming in at number four with an estimated annual salary of $270 million. Johnson's annual earnings were boosted by big paydays for the movies Black Adam and Red Notice.

He is now gearing for roles in tentpole superhero movies, Disney adventure movies and plenty more to ensure that he is in our faces all time.

His fitness regimen is grueling Pulse

To add to his ceaseless hustle, Johnson also has a training apparel with his Under Armour Project Rock line and his own brand of tequila, among others.

Johnson recently revealed how he balances all of his different projects, along with being a husband and father, to ensure that his professional and personal commitments do not clash like his character does with Kevin Hart’s character in the movie “Jumanji”.

"It's much easier said than done," he said. "Like you guys, I've got babies to raise, babies to feed, bills to pay, food to put on the table, relationships to maintain, businesses to run, it's hard."

The Black Adam star grinds hard Pulse

However, Johnson credits two keys to balance: discipline and communication.

"Apply discipline to take care of yourself," he said, adding: "If you communicate with others around you, like, hey guys I need help finding my balance, you'd be surprised how fast people come to help you."

"You've got to take care of the thing that allows you to do what you do, and that thing is you," he concluded. "So take care of you and find that balance."

In the end, it is true what they say: it all starts and ends with you.

Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.

