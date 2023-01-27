The management and staff of BSK STUDIOS, the mother company of BSK STREAMS, is glad to announce and introduce to you our first brand ambassador VENITA OGHENEKEVWE AKPOFURE.
Hollywood Pan-African based company, BSK Streams signs first brand ambassador
Venita is an actor, reality show tv star, event host, social media influencer, and entrepreneur amongst others.
BSK STREAMS is a multi-functional streaming platform where you can enjoy multiple services including: MOVIES, 24 HOUR NON-STOP RADIO BROADCASTING, LIVE STREAMING OF YOUR FAVOURITE CONCERTS/EVENTS and much more. With its headquarters based in Maryland USA, BSK STREAMS is set to project PAN-AFRICAN content globally.
Set to launch summer 2023, subscribers will have access to content such as movies, tv shows, podcasts, and documentaries. Subscribers can also switch to the live radio station where you can listen to non-stop music and radio shows from top radio DJs who bring the best of afrobeat sounds. BSK’s live streaming of events will be a dream come through for our subscribers. Any afrobeat event, anywhere in the world, you’re unable to attend will be streamed live to you on our platform. Making you feel like you are right there at the venue!
Our goal is to take pan-African culture and entertainment to the world with our newly signed brand ambassador and others that will be joining us soon.
www.bskstreams.com also available on android and IOS
WELCOME TO THE FUTURE!
