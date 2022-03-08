RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hit and Run: Lady recounts how Timaya left her in a pool of blood

Damilola says she sustained severe injuries in her two knees, right hand, face and acrylics nails.

Damilola Osinubi the lady who was involved in the hit and run accident with Nigerian music star Timaya, has finally opened up.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Osinubi gave a detailed account of what transpired on the day of the accident.

According to Osinubi, Timaya rammed his car into her car after driving through an illegal route.

Osinubi said Timaya wasn't remorseful over the damages he had inflicted on her car.

"He then rolled up again and I thought he wanted to park well to come down and see the damage he has caused. Then I wanted to turn to the other side right in front of his G wagon, then the so-called celebrity zoomed off with his G wagon by knocking me down," she wrote.

"Not only that, he dragged me on the road while I sustained injuries on my face, my two knees, my right hand, all my acrylics nails forcefully pull off. Before I knew it, he ran away leaving me in my pool of blood."

Osinubi said Timaya has refused to apologise to her since he ran her over with his car.

The music star was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force a day after the hit and run incident.

In an Instagram Live post shared via his Instagram page later that day, the singer narrated what happened between himself and the lady.

According to Timaya, after the lady accused him of hitting her car, he came out to collect her phone number so they could settle the matter amicably.

Timaya said he was trying to collect the phone number from the lady when he saw four men running towards him.

Not sure of who they were, he hopped into his car tried to flee the scene and in the process, he saw the woman on the floor.

The music star said he visited the family of the victim and never tried to escape from the accident.

