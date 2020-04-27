Hilda Dokubo has called out some well-meaning Nigerians over the style at which they have distributed the palliatives to the needy during the lockdown.

The Nollywood veteran made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, April 26, 2020, while reacting to a photo that has gone viral on social media.

In the said photo, some elderly women are seen holding one tuber of yam each while looking at the camera.

According to the actress, it is totally wrong for anyone to take advantage of the vulnerable ones because of the hardship been felt because of the lockdown.

"What do you call this? Giving? You should never do this to anyone just because you can. It is sad when people take advantage of the vulnerable as though life has not served them enough sour juice. #coronavirus is a #pandemic not a tool!" she wrote.

"We all need support and if you can give it go ahead. Do it and be grateful to God that you have been presented an opportunity to be a blessing to another person. God will truly reward you for every gift you give to the poor...the yam sure will put food in their pots...but this is not acceptable, this is not giving! #stoptheabuse #stoptheabuseofwomen.

Since the lockdown order issued by the government, Dokubo has been vocal about the pandemic situation in the country.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the actress called on pastors around the world who believe that they have supernatural powers to go heal people infected with the COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.