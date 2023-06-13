Hilda Baci responds to lawsuit threat with proof of innocence

The brand publicly accused the chef of breaching a ₦3 million contract, but she has vehemently denied the allegations and provided her side of the story.

The controversy emerged on Friday, June 9, 2023, when a flier promoting an event featuring Baci started circulating on Twitter.

The flier claimed that Baci would be charging ₦25,000 for a meet-and-greet event in Abuja. However, the chef quickly refuted the report as false, taking to her Twitter handle to clarify the situation.

In her tweet, she stated, "Hi everyone, this is to inform everyone that I'm not doing any meet and greet in Abuja. I would also never ask anyone to pay for such. Thanks."

In response, the brand organising the event has accused Baci of accepting a ₦3 million advance payment and subsequently backing out of the agreement.

According to the brand's official Instagram page, all arrangements were finalised, including promotional materials, after the payment was made.

The brand issued a public statement expressing surprise and disappointment at the chef's public denial of any knowledge of the event. The brand also threatened to take legal action.

To address the brand's claims and assert her innocence, the record breaker conducted a live session on June 12, 2023.

During the session, she defended herself, explaining that the event was never hers to begin with and that she was merely invited as a guest.

She expressed shock over the brand's decision to charge fans ₦25,000 to meet her, emphasising that she had no prior knowledge of this arrangement.

To further back up her claims, Baci shared a lot of screenshots of her conversations with the brand, providing tangible evidence for her side of the story.

Baci gained widespread fame and recognition when she broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Today, June 13, 2023, Guinness World Records officially recognised her as the newest record holder, following Chef Lata Tondon's previous achievement.