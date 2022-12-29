Reactions trail Portable after pulling up stage in a coffin

Incase you missed the gist

Pulse reported that on Wednesday, 28th December 2022 Portable had his Lagos concert at the New Afrikan Shrine and he didn't fail to make a grand entrance.

Portable was carried onto the stage in a white casket by a group of six men dressed in white.

The casket was then jolted around mid-air in a ritualistic manner before being dropped for Portable to emerge in a grand entrance reminiscent of The Undertaker.

Portable may love coffins

Recall that the self-described "wahala musician" recently used his social media platform to display his latest set of face tattoos.

In the posted video, it appeared that the tattoo on the right side of his face, near his ear, resembled the shape of a coffin.

However, a number of individuals expressed concern about how the coffin appeared.

Though many have praised the singer's PR team, many are saying that the singer's public display of affection for coffins has an ulterior motive.

Reactions:

Nwannenaija wrote: "There’s a deeper reason for this, this is no entertainment, Lady Gaga did something similar."

In defence of Portable, another user, Yourboydarmydc, wrote that it is all in the spirit of showbiz and people should stop criticising the singer.

in his words: "When Undertaker (wrestler) shows up in a coffin, you all clap and go wild Portable decides to do the same, critics everywhere. It’s a concept nd there’s nothing wrong with it, black people should stop reading deep meaning to everything. As a performer, dramatic entrance matters."

ZeeymerhsEmporium wrote "omo buh this is too much nah Even dead people don’t have choice that’s why they are put in the coffin This one come dey catch cruise with coffin nawa o"

Inferring that it is a ritual process disguised as a stage performance, a user named Futuristic wrote, "it reminded me of the movie I watched on African magic when the herbalist instructed the pastor to run his renewal ritual right on the church altar." The pastor did the ritual right there on the altar during Sunday service by making it into a drama."