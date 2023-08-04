Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Speaking during an interview with MTV UK, the singer disclosed that when she found out that she was performing at the Kings Coronation concert, the first person she told was her mother, on the condition that she won't tell anyone else. But her mother told her brother anyway, and in less than 20 minutes too.

Pulse Nigeria

Narrating her ordeal, she said, "When I got the call about performing at the King's coronation, I didn't tell a lot of people at first. But eventually, I told my mum and as always I was like, Mum, please don't tell anyone. Then literally 20 minutes later, my brother is calling me, he was like, 'Oh my gosh!' And I'm like, mum, wow! So, I'm not telling my mum anything again."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa Savage became the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a British royal event after she performed at King Charles III's coronation concert and Big Lunch in March. According to her, she was previously unaware of the fact that she was the only African performing at the event, and after she found out she was stunned.

Pulse Nigeria

In her words, "Initially, I didn't realize how big a deal it [was. And I also didn't know who else was going to be performing either. So, I didn't know I was going to be the only one representing the Commonwealth. So, when I started getting that information, I was like, 'Wow! No pressure.' It was great though."

She described the experience of performing at the concert 'Iconic', noting that representing the Commonwealth at the event was a great experience for her.

See the video below: