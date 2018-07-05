Here's how Wizkid celebrated his mum's birthday

news

Wizkid returned to Nigeria from London on Thursday, July 5, 2018 to celebrate his mum's birthday with her.

The singer had been informing fans about his mum's birthday since Sunday, July 1, 2018.

"Mama’s day! see u soon," he shared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on July 1 and July 3, 2018 respectively.

On his return, the singer gave a bouquet of roses to his mum as she celebrates her birthday.

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Jul 5, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

Wizkid shared the special time with his mum on his Instagram account with a post captioned: "Everything 4 Mama❤"

Wizkid had always displayed public affection for his mum and even sang about her in hit singles, 'Ojuelegba' and 'Ayo.'