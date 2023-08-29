ADVERTISEMENT
Here's how lovebirds Abdulateef Adedimeji and Bimpe solve their conflicts

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He believes that arguments are normal in relationships and the absence of any indicates secrecy.

Nollywood actor Abdulateef and his wife Adebimpe share a useful marriage tip.
Nollywood actor Abdulateef and his wife Adebimpe share a useful marriage tip.

The couple recently guest starred in an interview with The Nze's, where they narrated how they met, the origin of their love story as well as how they navigate their new marriage.

The hosts asked them how they resolve their marital issues and arguments to avoid a blowout. The Jagun Jagun actor noted that all relationships come with moments of disagreement, and the methods of resolution are extremely important. He then shared their resolution method which involves a pen and a paper, as directed by their marriage councellor.

His wife Adebimpe originally from a christian home, but she converted to Islam upon marriage
His wife Adebimpe originally from a christian home, but she converted to Islam upon marriage
He said, "You have to fight, if it is smooth all the way down then something is wrong. What I know is that we did, on the morning of our wedding during our counseling we were told to get a white paper and write all that we wanted from each other, then we gave ours to each other. We were told 'That is your contract, go through it from time to time. And when you see that he is not living up to it, call his attention to it'".

Lateef noted that they make use of their list often, pointing it out to one another when their significant other offends the other. He also emphasised that their method has been incredibly helpful to them since they got married.

Bimpe and Abdulateef got hitched in a glamourous, star-studded event on December 22, 2021.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

