Here's a complete timeline of Lil Frosh and ThaCuteGeminme's relationship

The couple rose to the limelight after ThaCuteGeminme accused Lil Frosh of physical assault in 2020.

This relationship, marred by controversy and allegations, has been a topic of significant interest and debate among fans and observers alike.

ThaCuteGeminme, a rising model and influencer, entered the limelight not just for her career but more so due to her association with Lil Frosh, a former signee of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW). Their relationship took a dark turn when images of ThaCuteGeminme with a bruised face emerged on social media, leading to allegations of physical assault against Lil Frosh.

In response to these allegations, Lil Frosh denied the claims of abuse, insisting that ThaCuteGeminme’s injuries were the result of an allergic reaction, not physical violence. This claim was vehemently refuted by ThaCuteGeminme, who stated that her injuries were indeed a result of abuse at the hands of Lil Frosh. She also accused him of continued attempts to reconcile their relationship, despite the alleged abuse.

See a complete timeline of their relationship:

Initial allegations: The pair came into the spotlight after photos of ThaCuteGeminme with a bruised face surfaced on social media. She accused Lil Frosh, her then-boyfriend, of assaulting her. In response to these allegations, Lil Frosh denied the claims, insisting that he never harmed ThaCuteGeminme and had only slapped her once. He claimed that her injuries were due to an allergy reaction, not abuse.

ThaCuteGeminme's response: ThaCuteGeminme refuted Lil Frosh's claims, stating that her injuries were the result of abuse, not an allergy. She also shared that Lil Frosh had been continually contacting her, trying to mend their relationship.

Lil Frosh's claims: Lil Frosh later shared a chat with his ex-girlfriend, which according to him, showed her pleading to rekindle their relationship. He asserted that the events from two years ago, which led to the allegations, were a setup orchestrated by ThaCuteGeminme.

Public fallout: The situation escalated with both parties taking their disputes public, each stating their own side of the story. Lil Frosh has been vocal about his career being negatively affected by these allegations, while ThaCuteGeminme has detailed her experiences and the impact on her life.

Apology and career impact: Lil Frosh issued an apology for the alleged assault. He faced severe repercussions, including expulsion from Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Records, and has pleaded for a second chance to rebuild his career.

Continued Controversy: Despite the public apologies and claims from both sides, the controversy continues with ongoing discussions and speculations in the media and among their followers.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

