Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

The actress gushed over her feat while speaking to People magazine in an exclusive interview. She clarified that she has no intentions of walking down the aisle, she just bought the dress from Ali Express because she had a different vision for it; to wear it on a yacht.

Defending her purchase, she said, "It was beautiful and it looked like something I could wear on a yacht or whatever. I'm dyeing it this beautiful blue color - it's almost like a purplish blue - and it is going to be amazing. Well, I'm not dyeing it. I paid somebody else to do it for me, actually, but I know it's going to be amazing."

Pulse Nigeria

Going further, she noted that Ali Express custom-made the dress for her. She went on to encourage girls to purchase their gowns from the E-tailer because it's cheaper and has more options, noting that most times she ends up liking her custom dresses made by the site.

She said, "I don't know why girls spend so much money on gowns because AliExpress will custom make it for you. You can write the creator or the seller and say, 'These are my measurements, this is what color and fabric, I really want,' and they'll have all these options for you. If you don't like it, you can always send it back. But I usually end up liking it or I end up giving it to some of my foster youth and have them wear it."