ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

If there's one thing she is, it's funny.

Tiffany Haddish recalls buying a wedding dress from Ali Express even though she is single.
Tiffany Haddish recalls buying a wedding dress from Ali Express even though she is single.

Recommended articles

The actress gushed over her feat while speaking to People magazine in an exclusive interview. She clarified that she has no intentions of walking down the aisle, she just bought the dress from Ali Express because she had a different vision for it; to wear it on a yacht.

Defending her purchase, she said, "It was beautiful and it looked like something I could wear on a yacht or whatever. I'm dyeing it this beautiful blue color - it's almost like a purplish blue - and it is going to be amazing. Well, I'm not dyeing it. I paid somebody else to do it for me, actually, but I know it's going to be amazing."

American rapper Common and Tiffany Haddish broke up in 2021
American rapper Common and Tiffany Haddish broke up in 2021 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Going further, she noted that Ali Express custom-made the dress for her. She went on to encourage girls to purchase their gowns from the E-tailer because it's cheaper and has more options, noting that most times she ends up liking her custom dresses made by the site.

She said, "I don't know why girls spend so much money on gowns because AliExpress will custom make it for you. You can write the creator or the seller and say, 'These are my measurements, this is what color and fabric, I really want,' and they'll have all these options for you. If you don't like it, you can always send it back. But I usually end up liking it or I end up giving it to some of my foster youth and have them wear it."

The 43-year-old also made it clear that she is not in a relationship, but is enjoying her options.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian drama 'Orah' heads for Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Nigerian drama 'Orah' heads for Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before my cook-a-thon - Hilda Baci

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before my cook-a-thon - Hilda Baci

I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Ike apologises to Ilebaye over recent vandalism on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike apologises to Ilebaye over recent vandalism on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Artists owe it to their fans to live decent lives - Spyro

Artists owe it to their fans to live decent lives - Spyro

J Cole, Seyi Vibez, Dave feature on Burna Boy's upcoming album

J Cole, Seyi Vibez, Dave feature on Burna Boy's upcoming album

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nicki Minaj

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has tragically lost his mother [Cable NG]

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away

Tiwa Savage advices women to date men who would treat them to luxurious things

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

Genevieve Nnaji is having a splash in Italy with her friends.[Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends