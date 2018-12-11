Pulse.ng logo
Here is why NYSC is giving Davido a red card!

Davido's enrollement for the scheme came after the former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resigned over NYSC certificate forgery scandal.

The dream of every Nigerian graduate and some studying overseas is to get mobilised for the National Youth Scheme Corps, NYSC, despite the hassles attributed to the programme's process.

When David 'Davido' Adeleke decided to enrol for the orientation scheme, it came with a lot of applause.

For some, it was the height of humility, for others, he was just doing the needful but for Davido, he was tying up every loose end.

Davido's enrollement for the scheme came after the former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resigned over NYSC certificate forgery scandal.

Davido gets dismissed from NYSC programme. Find out why play

Davido is reportedly dismissed from the NYSC programme for taking part in politics.

(Navicorp)

Shortly after, another minister, Adebayo Shittu, was called out for not observing the mandatory one year scheme but worked in a government owned establishment.

Davido's NYSC move was certainly a laudable approach at doting the I's and crossing the T's about his academic future until he decided to leave the camp where it is mandatory to stay for three weeks.

play

For a singer at the height of his career, how Davido planned to stay in camp for three weeks remains an illusion anyone would have believed.

When trouble reared its ugly head

Trouble reared its ugly head when Davido failed to stay in camp for three weeks.

The BET awards recipient  left almost immediately he enroled for the scheme to attend to his music career. Davido was booked for a world tour, which he went for.

Davido in the studio still kitted in his NYSC uniform play

Davido in the studio still kitted in his NYSC uniform

(Instagram/ChefChioma)

However, the tour was quickly cut short and when the 26-year-old  returned to the country, he was ready only for his uncle's governorship campaign.

Davido dismissed by NYSC

Presently the scheme, in their terms has 'dekit' Davido from the programme because of  reasons which include getting involved in politics and bringing his car to camp.

Davido at NYSC Camp play

Davido at NYSC Camp

 

He was also found wanting for deserting his duties of serving his fatherland when he dumped the camp for his musical tour around the world.

7 things Davido will have to do at NYSC camp play

Corper Davido: Omo Baba Olowo  picked up his Call up letter to serve his fatherland

(WuzupNigeria)

 

However, we all know Davido was welcomed to the NYSC with so much pomp and pageantry that at some point the officials at the camp couldn't wait to take pictures with him.

Davido's arrival at NYSC camp play

Davido's arrival at NYSC camp

 

Will he try to get back into the scheme next year or is he totally done with this drama? Only time will tell but the truth remains that he broke the rules and he must do the time.

