Since #SurvivingRKelly' s documentary hit the TV screens, practically everyone has come up with their views and one person whose thoughts kind of tallies with the majority is Georgina Onuoha.

The former Nollywood great made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 10, 2019. According to her, she is baffled that a 50 plus-year-old man can't differentiate between a teenager and an adult. She went to slam those who can't separate R.Kelly's talent to the fact that he was a pedophile.

"Isn’t it scary that a 50 something years old man still needs clarification defining the mean of “teenage”. Underage girls. 13, 14, 15, etc. And he was still asking how young can a teenage girl be before he starts engaging them sexually. #rkelly sick No rightful thinking person will deny his talents as singer, writer, composer, and producer but God damn it if you can’t separate the man from his talents and see him as the predator and molester of kids that he is, then the devil can sit in front of you and you won’t still see him for who he is," she wrote.

In her words, Georgina Onouha went to say that a real man doesn't abuse kids which according to her (truthfully speaking) makes you lesser of a man.

"Using your power and influence on young vulnerable and impressionable young girls makes you a lesser man. A real man don’t abuse kids. Real men talk their way through a woman’s in between without having to rape them. Only low self-esteem men rape women and molest teenage girls. For all defending him because of his music and talents, I pray non of your loved ones fall victims to these predators. Those asking why can’t the girls report and run away, please go read about Stockholm syndrome. For the rest, pls argue with your YouTube, CNN, Google, and Social media," she concluded.

Just like Georgina Onuoha, a number of celebrities have come out to slam the once celebrated music icon for the nefarious activities committed. One person who can't fathom how the sales of his music have continued to surge despite all the allegations leveled against him is Jada Pinkett-Smith.

ALSO READ: John Legend tweets about appearing on #SurvivingRKelly documentary

Jada Pinkett-Smith is surprised at folks buying R.Kelly's songs despite child abuse allegations [Video]

Jada Pinkett-Smith has joined the now growing list of celebrities who have come to speak out since the now famous 'SurvivingRKelly' documentary hit the internet and for her, she is surprised at folks buying his music.

In a video shared via her Twitter page on Sunday, January 6, 2018, the movie star and mother of two expressed her shocked at the increasing rate of sales of R.Kelly's music, since the documentary where women came out to speak about the pains they went through in his hands.

''So I got an article about how R.Kelly's music sales have spiked substantially since the release of surviving R.Kelly documentary series and I'm having a really difficult time understanding why but it is important that I understand why. I really would like for you guys to make me understand what I am missing, if I'm missing something that I don't necessarily agree with, I just want to understand what I'm missing. So you can sound off below and that would be great and we can continue the conversation...and I really don't want to believe that black girls don't matter enough or that the reason? So let me know, happy Sunday," she said.

It is well known that in the world of music, a number of reasons spikes off the increase in sales of music from artists which includes, death and just like the situation, a big controversy.