British singer, Adele appears to be causing a major stare on social media since her new photo broke the Internet.

The Grammy award-winning singer took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, where she thanked everyone for celebrating with her as she recently turned 32.

Interestingly, what drew much attention to her post what the photo which she released. The singer and recently divorced mom looked not just gorgeous but surprisingly slender.

Since that photo dropped, the reactions on Twitter have been huge making her the number one trending topic on the social media platform.