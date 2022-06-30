Why celebrity marriages don’t work [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

It’s an unwritten rule of some sorts in the industry. People don’t expect a celebrity’s marriage to last the distance. Also the chances of having a long and fulfilling marriage is drastically reduced when it involves a power couple.

Why don’t celebrity marriages work? Why do they fall in such a short time? As I type this, the stories of AY’s rumoured marriage troubles are reverberating all around in the industry.

We see these pretty picture perfect Instagram pictures and somehow we think that a snapshot depicts a fairy tale love affair. We are wrong most of the time. A picture is a picture and not a pigeon hole.

I think celebrity marriages do not work because of ambition and indiscipline. I am not married but from seeing many celebrity marriages crumbling a pattern can be noticed.

Love is all about sacrifice. If you can’t sacrifice your ambitions, dreams and goals for your partner then it’s best you do not get married. Love is about compromise and many celebrities do not want to compromise their careers for anyone even for their partners. And when this happens it is more than likely a career would crumble.

Think of a hot married actor who lands the role of a lifetime and it involves him to be in a steamy hot sex scene with a notorious female actress. Chances are his wife would be pissed about this role, but in reality the role would further boost his career. If the guy values his marriage, he won’t take the role. If he values his career more he would snap up the role. Many celebrities get married without really assessing the value they place on their marriages.

Having an ambition is not a bad thing, but if ambition is not tamed it could end the marriage itself. Also celebrities are also egotistical, and egos are bad for marriages. Most celebrities can’t separate their public persona from their private personality. In a marriage I guess it pays to be kinda humble and all but some celebs can’t remove that cloak.

When it comes to indiscipline, a lot of celebrities fall under this. Vows are scared for a reason, but you find out that after the wedding day it’s back to the same old business of sleeping and whoring around. This applies to both male and female celebrities.

Adultery is huge in the Nigerian entertainment industry. In DJ Khaled’s voice “it’s booming!” No matter how hard you think you are, you eventually get tired of your spouse having sex outside. It’s a messed up situation but it’s the reality out there. This is probably the biggest reason why celebrity marriages don’t last. When a celebrity marriage crashes adultery is most likely the reason.

The spotlight is harsh on celebrities and when they get married many also make the mistake of allowing the spotlight to be on their marriage. M.I Abaga who has a very private love relationship with a beauty queen during an interview on Pulse TV said love is a real and deep emotion and when you put it into the celebrity lifestyle which is make belief it won’t last because they are two opposites.

Celebrity marriages don’t last because they don’t have a long shelf life naturally. The funny thing is that marriages everywhere are failing. There are a lot of people of in sad marriages but not everyone is bold enough to call it quits. Why celebrities get out of marriages so often is that they have the ego to do it. To hell with it.