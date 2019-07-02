On Friday, June 28, 2019, Nigeria woke up to photographer and mother of two, Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo give an interview to YNaija TV.

The four-part chat gave a detailed account of her alleged rape at the hands of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA). She claimed that he raped her twice - the first time, she was 17 and he was set to marry his current wife.

Since her account became public, it has caused a ripple effect in the Nigerian mainstream. Nigerian women continue to speak up about their rape, harassment and molestation.

Busola Dakolo has gotten as much support from heavyweight celebrities as clergymen have brought hell on themselves by being rape apologists or by simply saying nothing.

But on July 1, 2019, Nigerian actor, producer and director, Omoni Oboli took to her Instagram page to drop an insightful take on the cynicism that has trailed Dakolo's account of her rape.

Of the impressive things he said, here are the three most impressive points he made;

1. There is no playbook to a convincing rape allegation

In Nigeria, a lot of people are entitled to women's bodies. So instead of treating rape accusation with fairness, they ask if the victim hadn't seen signs of her rapist's tendencies beforehand.

They question what the victim was wearing during the shameful act. They throw dust into accusations by believing rape can only be in a certain way.

But during her statement, Oboli made a salient point, "Unless you planned your own rape, the accounts are expected to sound incredible and spurious, and I suspect that’s why we don’t have so many convictions in many rape cases.

"Is there a manual, or rapist playbook that’s being distributed to all would-be rape victims (aka all women, and some boys and men) that I missed that gives point by point descriptions of how to present yourself to the rapist so that the story can be more plausible or believable to the court to prosecute."

This settles the matter of how to approach rape accusations.

2. Pastor Fatoyinbo should be investigated

Busola Dakolo's accusation is not the first time Pastor Fatoyinbo would be embroiled in accusations of illicit rendezvous. Yet, he has never been investigated. In a case like this, there is precedent that arouses suspicion.

On the matter, Oboli makes the point, "How about precedence? There are other alleged accounts not reported, or have been reported but never been prosecuted in court or punished by the church. Does precedent mean culpability? Of course not.

"But it's enough to push hard to see what the hell is going on. It begs a more robust investigation, which if for nothing else, may help save potential preys from the prowling fangs of suspected predators."

3. 'Touch not my anointed' in the face of multiple accusation is a questionable stance

This is a such a funny stance. In her 2013 statement, Lawyer, Ese Walters who was the first woman to make an accusation against Pastor Fatoyinbo says he manipulated her and prevented her from going public with statements like, "Touch not my anointed."

Yet, Nigerians still use it as a ground to shield a potential rapist from facing punishment. Omoni Oboli calls it an "Out-of-context scriptural abuse that is being used to justify the conpsiracy of silence regarding the problem of rape in our culture.

She continues, "Men of authority have have hidden behing this verse to perpetuate all kinds of evil within the 'church.'"

Omoni Oboli completed her write-up by lending support to Busola Dakolo and her husband, Timi Dakolo.