ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Her husband must be deserving - BBNaija's Doyin David on Mama Zee

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"I think marriage is all about love. It's all about service to one another right," she said.

Screenshot of Doyin on Rubbin' Minds
Screenshot of Doyin on Rubbin' Minds

Recommended articles

In an interview with Channels TV's Rubbin' Minds, she was asked about her stance on the trending topic. She stressed the need for partners to be caring to their significant other, adding that she feels that it's easy for Mama Zee to do what she does because her husband takes good care of her.

"I have to say that I really applaud her. I think it's very commendable to be able to serve your partner like that. I think marriage is all about love. It's all about service to one another right. The reason I commend her is because, I mean, she's doing something great. But you need to do that for a partner that is deserving of that type of action, that's where I stand. I think it's because she also thought about and said this man deserves this type of action," she said.

Deborah Loveth aka Mama Zee has been trending on X for days now [X/@_Debbie_OA]
Deborah Loveth aka Mama Zee has been trending on X for days now [X/@_Debbie_OA] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Next, the interviewer asked Doyin if she would be open to such an arrangement, to which she replied no because she intends to continue working when she gets married.

She responded saying "I personally wouldn't do that because I work and I intend to be a working wife, so if I have a 9-5 for example, and I also have to get work early, I would assume that my husband loves me enough to not want to put me through that. But if I'm a stay at home wife, and I don't have a 9-5 to get to, I will wake up and cook for my partner if he's that type of person. Do you understand? I will do it, but right now with me present circumstance, I don't think that I would do that just because I have somewhere to go to in the morning."

Going on, she asserted that it would be unfair for any man to ask his working wife to wake up that early to cook his lunch before getting herself ready. She also commended Nigerians and the brands who had been praising Mama Zee and contributing to make her and her husband's life better.

This stems from the whirlwind story of a Twitter user called Mama Zee who put out a tweet stating that she started waking up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband when he told her that a female co-worker offered to share her food with him. Her tweet sparked discourse among Nigerians and quickly became a trending topic. While some applauded her feat, others did not have positives feedback. In the blink of an eye, Mama Zee's story changed when Nigerians and brands began to send money and items to contribute to her and her husband's welfare.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

Funke Akindele on how she broke the box office with 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele on how she broke the box office with 'A Tribe Called Judah'

BBNaija's Chizzy speaks up after surviving near fatal car accident

BBNaija's Chizzy speaks up after surviving near fatal car accident

1971 film about a Nigerian immigrant in '60s US 'Bushman' returns to cinemas

1971 film about a Nigerian immigrant in '60s US 'Bushman' returns to cinemas

Her husband must be deserving - BBNaija's Doyin David on Mama Zee

Her husband must be deserving - BBNaija's Doyin David on Mama Zee

Any man I date would have to move to the Island - BBNaija star Doyin

Any man I date would have to move to the Island - BBNaija star Doyin

Nadia Buari stuns fans as she hints at welcoming 5th child, reactions follow

Nadia Buari stuns fans as she hints at welcoming 5th child, reactions follow

Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes

Nigerian-American Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress at 2024 Golden Globes

Bien reveals that Sauti Sol attended therapy before embarking on hiatus

Bien reveals that Sauti Sol attended therapy before embarking on hiatus

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How many out of Davido's essentials did you guess? [Instagram/Davido]

Here are the 10 things Davido can't live without

Nollywood veteran Zack Orji was visited by the first lady while in the hospital [Instagram/ZackOrji]

Nollywood actor Zack Orji is in stable condition, Abuja hospital confirms

Ja Rule

Ja Rule unveils plans to establish school in Ghana

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion