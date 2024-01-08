Her husband must be deserving - BBNaija's Doyin David on Mama Zee

In an interview with Channels TV's Rubbin' Minds, she was asked about her stance on the trending topic. She stressed the need for partners to be caring to their significant other, adding that she feels that it's easy for Mama Zee to do what she does because her husband takes good care of her.

"I have to say that I really applaud her. I think it's very commendable to be able to serve your partner like that. I think marriage is all about love. It's all about service to one another right. The reason I commend her is because, I mean, she's doing something great. But you need to do that for a partner that is deserving of that type of action, that's where I stand. I think it's because she also thought about and said this man deserves this type of action," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

Next, the interviewer asked Doyin if she would be open to such an arrangement, to which she replied no because she intends to continue working when she gets married.

She responded saying "I personally wouldn't do that because I work and I intend to be a working wife, so if I have a 9-5 for example, and I also have to get work early, I would assume that my husband loves me enough to not want to put me through that. But if I'm a stay at home wife, and I don't have a 9-5 to get to, I will wake up and cook for my partner if he's that type of person. Do you understand? I will do it, but right now with me present circumstance, I don't think that I would do that just because I have somewhere to go to in the morning."

Going on, she asserted that it would be unfair for any man to ask his working wife to wake up that early to cook his lunch before getting herself ready. She also commended Nigerians and the brands who had been praising Mama Zee and contributing to make her and her husband's life better.