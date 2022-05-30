RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Helen Paul officially becomes a professor

Nigerian comedian Helen Paul
The popular comedian made the announcement known via her Instagram page on Monday, May 30, 2022, where she shared photos and videos from her induction in the United States of America.

"Congratulations to all of us at Heart University. I am now officially Professor Paul Helen. The ceremony was a beautiful one indeed. My sincere gratitude to my Boss and the University Chancellor. Dornett Mcintosh Ph.D.," she captioned the video.

"Thank you my senior Professor Cox our faculty head and all HBIU staff in general. Will never forget to say a big thank you to my Atlanta Dean of programming. Yemisi Dunmoye Ph.D @yemidun #honor #grace #new #space #achievement."

She went on to thank her husband and family for their support throughout her studies.

"Special thanks to you Dr. Femi Bamisile my Husband. Thanks so much for your selfless commitment to my academic growth. Thank you so much for all the sacrifices, all the time you take to read and rewrite, edit and teach me like your sweet baby that I am," she added.

"Thank you for everything darling. I can never forget your main teachings. "Helen, let your secrets remain secret. Never be carried away by sentiments. Every relationship has got a time frame. Be wise and move on as quickly as possible without anything holding you back"

News of Paul's ambitious move first made the headlines in 2020 after it was revealed that she had taken a postdoctoral study in the United States.

The mother of three already had a Ph.D. in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos.

Paul broke out as a naughty comic character on the radio program Wetin Dey on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos.

