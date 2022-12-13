ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Helen Oritsejafor denies divorcing ex-CAN president, says she loves him dearly

Babatunde Lawal

Last week, reports that Helen's marriage to Pastor Oritsejafor had crashed due to infidelity went viral on the Internet.

oritsejafo and Wife [Standard Observers]
oritsejafo and Wife [Standard Observers]

Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, wife of former Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) president Ayo Oritsejafor, has denied rumours about their marriage's status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Last week, several rumors have surfaced online stating that Helen had ended her 25 years of marriage with the former CAN president, Pastor Oritsejafor.

On Monday, December 13, 2022, Helen responded to the allegations on her Facebook page, labelling them "works of the devil," aimed at soiling her image.

Oritsejafor reiterated her love for her husband and their family while claiming that she firmly adhered to the teachings of the Christian faith and cannot go contrary to her own morals.

She wrote: "Fam, my attention has been drawn to the fake and malicious news making rounds on blogs, social media platforms and the newspapers against my character and that of my family. It’s totally unbelievable, reprehensible and unthinkable and it’s important that I make the facts clear. I am a wife, a mother and a woman of God, and I uphold the tenets of my Christian faith and marriage. My family and home is the most important part of my life.

Urging the perpetrators of the rumours to desist, Oritsejafor appealed that they should put the interests of her children above the need to profit from their "baseless endeavors."

"I, therefore, appeal to everyone to put our interest and that of our lovely kids, above the need to profit from this baseless endeavor. My Husband and I are not divorced, unless people get divorced on social media and I have never been unfaithful to my husband, whom I love very dearly. These are works of the devil and his agents to dent my character and good works.”

She continued by saying that she had already briefed her lawyers and would be pursuing legal action against those spreading the rumour.

“Don’t forget that life is a seed. To carry a baseless news not supported is not only malicious but punishable under the law of the land, in retrospect to the fake news, I have briefed my lawyers and all necessary legal actions are being taken. Thank you all and stay blessed"

Opeyemi Falegan, Mrs. Oritsejafor's brother, has also denied rumours of his sister's divorce from her husband.

The public figure tagged the widely spread rumours as false and poorly researched, while also stating that attaching his family name to such news is unacceptable.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Paul Okoye flaunts his new woman with another video

Paul Okoye flaunts his new woman with another video

Kanye West: Rapper bags 'Antisemite of the Year' title after millions of votes

Kanye West: Rapper bags 'Antisemite of the Year' title after millions of votes

Zinoleesky set to drop new single off upcoming project, 'Grit & Lust'

Zinoleesky set to drop new single off upcoming project, 'Grit & Lust'

Helen Oritsejafor denies divorcing ex-CAN president, says she loves him dearly

Helen Oritsejafor denies divorcing ex-CAN president, says she loves him dearly

Sina Rambo breaks silence over domestic abuse allegations

Sina Rambo breaks silence over domestic abuse allegations

Don Jazzy releases the fifth episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

Don Jazzy releases the fifth episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters 30th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters 30th week on UK Official Singles Chart

DJ Cuppy officially announces engagement to Ryan Taylor, despite rumors that he is seeing another woman

DJ Cuppy officially announces engagement to Ryan Taylor, despite rumors that he is seeing another woman

Senegal's Govt, AFRIMA Unveil Programme of Events For 8th AFRIMA In Dakar

Senegal's Govt, AFRIMA Unveil Programme of Events For 8th AFRIMA In Dakar

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema X Burna Boy {Naijaloaded}

Burna Boy & Rema splash millions on new acquisitions

oritsejafo and Wife [Standard Observers]

Opeyemi Falegan reacts to rumours about sister's marriage to Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

WizKid

Wizkid Concert in Ghana: Concert organisers reacts to Wizkid no-show

DBanj

ICPC arrests, detains D'banj for alleged embezzlement