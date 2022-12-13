Helen Oritsejafor denies divorcing ex-CAN president, says she loves him dearly

Last week, several rumors have surfaced online stating that Helen had ended her 25 years of marriage with the former CAN president, Pastor Oritsejafor.

On Monday, December 13, 2022, Helen responded to the allegations on her Facebook page, labelling them "works of the devil," aimed at soiling her image.

Oritsejafor reiterated her love for her husband and their family while claiming that she firmly adhered to the teachings of the Christian faith and cannot go contrary to her own morals.

She wrote: "Fam, my attention has been drawn to the fake and malicious news making rounds on blogs, social media platforms and the newspapers against my character and that of my family. It’s totally unbelievable, reprehensible and unthinkable and it’s important that I make the facts clear. I am a wife, a mother and a woman of God, and I uphold the tenets of my Christian faith and marriage. My family and home is the most important part of my life.

Urging the perpetrators of the rumours to desist, Oritsejafor appealed that they should put the interests of her children above the need to profit from their "baseless endeavors."

"I, therefore, appeal to everyone to put our interest and that of our lovely kids, above the need to profit from this baseless endeavor. My Husband and I are not divorced, unless people get divorced on social media and I have never been unfaithful to my husband, whom I love very dearly. These are works of the devil and his agents to dent my character and good works.”

She continued by saying that she had already briefed her lawyers and would be pursuing legal action against those spreading the rumour.

“Don’t forget that life is a seed. To carry a baseless news not supported is not only malicious but punishable under the law of the land, in retrospect to the fake news, I have briefed my lawyers and all necessary legal actions are being taken. Thank you all and stay blessed"

Opeyemi Falegan, Mrs. Oritsejafor's brother, has also denied rumours of his sister's divorce from her husband.