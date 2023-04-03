The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
He sent me a DM first - Hajia Bintu reveals relationship between Don Jazzy and herself

Selorm Tali

Don Jazzy is hard to reach on social media but not when you are Hajia Bintu.

Hajia Bintu and Don Jazzy
The two featured in a dance video that went viral with hundreds of comments on social media. "Nyansh no be hands but but it really dey open doors," a TikToker wrote whilst commenting on the post below.

Speaking about her relationship with Don Jazzy and how they met, Hajia Bintu said they have been friends online. During her interview with Delay, she said it was the Nigerian music business mogul that first sent her a DM on social media.

"I was invited to Nigeria by Mr Macoroni to shoot a skit and I visited Don Jazzy later ... he sent me a DM on social media," Bintu told Delay.

In the video below, the Ghanaian socialite trashed reports that Don Jazzy funded her new car. "What if I had the car before I went to Nigeria but never posted it " she said and added that she bought the car from her deals as asn influencer.

“I saved a lot from my influencer deals and instant ads on Snapchat,” she revealed. The Tiktok star who currently lives in a $ 700-per-month apartment complex explained how she made money from instant ads.

“If I post Instant ads on snap and make 500 cedis, imagine posting 5 or 10 a day, multiplied by a week and a total it in the month and this just one category of ads,” she said

She also maintained that the car was hers and will not be captured by a second owner in the future.

Selorm Tali

ADVERTISEMENT

