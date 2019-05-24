Harvey Weinstein is set to cough out $44M of his cash to settle all the people who have accused of sexually assaulting them.

According to TMZ, the disgraced movie mogul will be settling all his accusers and debtors with the said amount of money.

The reports state the money will be used to settle several lawsuits against him, however, the deal has not yet been totally finalized. The Wall Street Journal says $30 million would be paid to the plaintiffs, with the remaining $14 million used to pay legal fees with funds coming from insurance policies.

This latest development is coming almost two years after the entertainment industry was thrown into shock by the disturbing and graphic allegations of how Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted several female actors in Nollywood.

The list of the celebrities who alleged that they were assaulted by Harvey was shocking, from Angelina Jolie to Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong'o who gave a very descriptive detail of her different experiences with the movie mogul.

Lupita Nyong'O recounts how she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein

While granting an interview with the New York Times, the academy award winner gave a deep insight on the two times she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. She said she decided to speak out after she heard all the women who were harassed by Weinstein. She said the revelations resurfaced memories she had tried to forget.

Lupita went on to give a detailed account of how the first assault happened at his residence where she had earlier met his young children.

Lupita also spoke about her second encounter with Harvey Weinstein where he tried to get a private room for both of them after a dinner with friends and she declined. Lupita Nyong'o also said she felt threatened by Harvey after she declined his offer and she tried to ask if they were in good terms, his response was “I don’t know about your career, but you’ll be fine.”