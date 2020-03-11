Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to twenty-three years in prison over the rape and sexual assault charges levelled against him.

Weinstein was charged for raping and sexually assaulting over eighty women including some big names in Hollywood.

According to PEOPLE, the ruling was given on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in a New York court.

The criminal sexual act conviction carried a possible maximum sentence of 5 to 25 years in prison, while the sentence for the rape conviction was anywhere from probation to four years.

This is coming less than 24 hours after his lawyers had pleaded with the court to reduce his sentence.

In the letter, the lawyers believed that Weinstein should be given a lighter sentence since had already lost everything since the trial started.

They also want Burke to consider Weinstein’s otherwise clean record.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty over the rape and sexual assault charges filed against him.

The jury found Weinstein guilty on two counts of criminal sexual assault, but not guilty on three others, including predatory sexual assault.

According to CNN, the reason he wasn't found guilty of the predatory sexual assault charge was that his accuser couldn't remember the date and place of the rape incident.

This made it difficult for the jury to conclude.

The list of the female actors who alleged they were assaulted by Weinstein includes Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong'o who gave a very descriptive detail of her different experiences with the movie mogul.