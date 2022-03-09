RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harrysong shares message from sex tape blackmailer

The blackmailer threatens to send the tapes to various blogs.

Nigerian music star Harrysong [Instagram/Harrysong]
Nigerian music star Harrysong [Instagram/Harrysong]

Nigerian singer Harrysong has shared a message he got from his blackmailer after he publicly her.

The singer revealed on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that he was being blackmailed by a 'runs girl' to release his sex tape.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories, the alleged blackmailed slammed him for going public about her threats.

She also revealed that she would be sending the sex tapes to various blogs.

Harrysong had revealed that he was tired of paying the blackmailer.

"Any runs girl that put up an unpaid sex scandal about me any time soon, don’t believe her. I’ve paid and paid and paid just to calm her down, but she’s threatening," he wrote.

He joins the list of celebrities who have been embroiled in sex tape blackmails in recent times.

In 2021, music star Tiwa Savage revealed that she was being blackmailed with her sex tape.

The sex tape was, however, released.

Nigerian media girl, Toke Makinwa suffered a similar fate in 2020.

Harrysong got married to Alexer Gopa in 2021.

The couple welcomed their first child together in December that same year.

